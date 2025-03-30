Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Struggling with uncertainty and a lack of recognition, Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in India have urged the central and State governments to facilitate their return to Sri Lanka. These individuals, who fled their homeland due to the economic crisis, have been living in limbo, unable to access proper support, education, or employment opportunities.

Sri Lanka's financial turmoil began in 2019, marking the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. Years of increasing external debt, which had risen sharply since 2010, reached 88 per cent of the nation's GDP by 2019. The situation worsened with the global recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, further crippling Sri Lanka's economy.

By 2021, the country's external debt had escalated to 101 per cent of its GDP, leading to widespread shortages of essential commodities such as food, fuel, and medicine. Businesses collapsed, industries came to a standstill, and livelihoods were severely affected. This financial instability culminated in mass protests in 2022, as citizens demanded urgent economic reforms and relief.

Amid these hardships, Tamil families who had no means to survive began seeking refuge in India. Since 2022, a total of 315 Sri Lankan Tamils - including 15 men, 95 women, 58 boys, and 57 girls from 96 families--arrived in Rameswaram via unregistered boats.

They were accommodated at the Mandapam refugee camp, where the Tamil Nadu government has been providing them with shelter and food. However, since they lack official refugee status from the central government, their access to essential services remains limited.

One of the biggest challenges these families face is education for their children. With no official recognition or financial assistance, many refugee children have been unable to attend school. Left without an income and struggling to build a future, these individuals describe their lives as being confined like prisoners.

Meanwhile, the new government in Sri Lanka has assured them of support and has allowed them to return home. Now, the refugees are appealing to the Indian government to expedite the process of sending them back, hoping to rebuild their lives in their homeland. (ANI)

