Venice, March 30: Billionaire Jeff Bezos (61) and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez (55) will marry this year in Venice, a romantic city in Italy. They publicly announced their relationship in 2019 and got engaged in May 2023. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and owns Blue Origin, and Lauren Sanchez, a former journalist, will reportedly be married between June 24 and June 26, and the celebration will take place on the USD 500 million superyacht Koru.

However, ahead of their lavish wedding, they might reportedly face issues due to the maritime rules of Venice after UNESCO warned the city could be placed on the "Endangered" list because of the damage caused by large ships. Bezos's Koru weighs 3,493 gross tonnes, much higher than the set limit of 25,000 ships entering the lagoon of Venice. Vladimir Putin’s Limousine Catches Fire: Russian President's Limo Engulfed in Flames After Moscow Explosion (Watch Videos).

According to Venice's rules and regulations, the city does not welcome big ships closer to historical places like St. Mark's Square, the Grand Canal, the Bridge of Sighs, the Rialto Bridge and the Giudecca Canal. Therefore, the billionaire will reportedly not be able to get the best views of the city's beautiful canals and historic places directly from the superyacht.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said that the city would support the organisers to ensure that the event would be "respectful to the fragility and uniqueness of the city". The lavish wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez will be hosted in the city and will not disrupt the citizens and tourists due to the arrivals of hundreds of celebrities, said Venice, with a promise to ensure the event would go smoothly.

Jeff Bezos Wedding With Lauren Sanchez

Reports said the couple had fully reserved five major luxury hotels in Venice for their wedding weekend. They have reportedly booked the Grand Aman Hotel, where George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin married in 2014, along with the Gritti Palace, Belmond Hotel Cipriani, St. Regis Venice, and Hotel Danieli. Besides, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez also secured a fleet of private water taxis, including the iconic "Amore" used by Clooney and Alamuddin, according to reports. Venice said that only 200 guests would be invited, ensuring minimal disruption to the city. Donald Trump and Finnish President Alexander Stubb Play Golf Tournament, Discuss US-Finland Relations (See Pic).

Reports said that High-profile guests expected at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding include US President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Karlie Kloss, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Bill Gates, according to reports.

