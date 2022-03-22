Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday hosted a dinner for entrepreneurs and CEOs from Gulf countries who are on a visit to explore business opportunities in the union territory.

On the occasion, Sinha expressed his commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir as the most preferred investment destination.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir is hosting a 36-member strong delegation from the Gulf countries at Srinagar to strengthen ties and look at the investment opportunities in the region.

As part of the four-day programme, Sinha along with the Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce and other government officials will be showcasing investment opportunities with a focus on entrepreneurship, tourism and the hospitality sector.

The delegation will also meet the top officials of the Jammu and Kashmir government. The visit signifies the successful socio-economic transformation of the Valley under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emirati investors are keen to capitalise on the enormous investment potential of Jammu and Kashmir and the visit will further boost the confidence of the global investor community.

The delegation includes -- Saleh Mohammad Ramadhan Alrafi from UAE, a businessman in the real estate and commercial trading business industry, Mohammad Ali Redha Alhasimi, MD of the Al Hashemi Group, Ahmad Mohd Ramadhan Alrafei, CEO, Roya International, Abdulla Omar Ahmad Ahmad Altayer, Executive Director of AlTayer Group, Salem Abdulaziz Mustafa Abdulla Almazrooqi, Representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi, Ramesh Kumar Sawarthia, Chairman of Sawarthia Group from Hong Kong and Ayman Abdulrahman S Alhilali, CEO of Alpha Sky from Saudi Arabia.

The 36-member delegation also includes Indian businessmen based in UAE and also a representative of the Rulers Office in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, the India delegation includes --Kamal Puri, Chairman of Skyline International Group Limited, Manohar Mohanlal Lahori, chairman and CEO of Palmon Group. Tauseef Chaman, top real estate and property developers and contractors in UAE.

The development is interesting as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit is scheduled to take place in Pakistan on Tuesday (March 22). Islamabad has repeatedly raised the Kashmir issue at OIC-an international organisation of a 57-member Islamic nations group, including UAE. (ANI)

