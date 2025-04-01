Mandalay (Myanmar), Apr 1 (PTI) The stench of death hung heavy across quake-struck Mandalay, as yet another strong aftershock rattled Myanmar's second-largest city on Tuesday.

Locals believe that scores of people remain trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, their fates uncertain as rescue efforts struggle against time.

The death toll from the initial quake and a series of aftershocks has climbed to 2,719, according to Myanmar's military chief. The number of injured stands at 4,521, with more than 400 missing.

The city, still reeling from the catastrophic 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck last Friday with an epicentre near here, continues to be shaken by aftershocks, compounding the misery of residents, who are now taking shelter on the roadsides with their children, fearing further destruction.

On Tuesday, another aftershock measuring over 5 magnitude rattled the city at 5.31 pm local time, causing at least half a dozen already damaged buildings to collapse.

Two such buildings collapsed near street 78 of Mandalay as the fresh tremor again sent panic through the streets, where hundreds of families, displaced and desperate, have set up makeshift camps.

Residents describe the chaos in the city, where the fear of further aftershocks keeps them from finding safety indoors, and the lack of basic amenities like food, water, and shelter adds to their despair.

“We haven't dared to sleep in our houses since Friday,” said one local, echoing the sentiments of many who now live in constant fear.

The constant threat of aftershocks has left many too afraid to return to their homes, even those still standing, as the ground beneath them remains unstable, a rescue worker, who did not want to be named, told PTI Videos.

Among the most poignant scenes of devastation is the complete destruction of the Masoeyein monastery, a cultural and religious landmark of Mandalay. Monks were seen sitting outside, surrounded by the ruins.

Relief material provided by the Indian Embassy has offered some respite, but the monks and the surrounding community remain in a state of shock, their lives upended by the disaster.

“We have just received the relief materials from the Indian authorities. During the handover itself, we felt the aftershock. We are in a state of shock. We don't have words,” a monk at the monastery told

