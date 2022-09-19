Mexico City, Sep 19 (AP) A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook Mexico's central Pacific coast on Monday, setting off an earthquake alarm in the capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage from the quake that hit at 1:05 pm local time, according to the US Geologic Survey.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II’s Coffin Lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor Castle.

Alarms for the new quake came less than an hour after a quake alarms warbled in a nationwide earthquake simulation marking major quakes that struck on the same date in 1985 and 2017. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)