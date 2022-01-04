New York [US], January 4 (ANI): The United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned on Monday the continued violence targeting protesters in Sudan, following the 25 October military takeover.

In his statement, Antonio Guterres called upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise utmost restraint and fulfil their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression.

Guterres also took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. According to news agencies, Hamdok resigned after another day of mass protests that rocked the capital of the country, Khartoum.

After being detained during the 25 October military takeover, along with senior officials and political activists, the Prime Minister had been reinstated after a deal was reached to share power with the army.

Guterres said he regrets that "a political understanding on the way forward is not in place, despite the gravity of the situation."

The Secretary-General encouraged all stakeholders to continue engaging in meaningful dialogue in order to reach an inclusive, peaceful and lasting solution.

"Sudanese aspirations for a transition that leads to a democratic dispensation are critical. The UN remains ready to support these efforts", he said.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan, Volker Perthes, also noted the Prime Minister's decision to step down.

In his statement, Perthes said he respects the decision and commends the accomplishments made under his leadership, as well as the significant achievements he made during the first phase of the transitional period.

The Special Representative remains, however, concerned by the ongoing political crisis following the military coup of 25 October, which risks further derailing progress made since the December revolution. (ANI)

