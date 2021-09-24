Washington, Sep 24 (AP) The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on October 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

Also Read | Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in Pakistan: When Is Mawlid to Celebrate Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday?.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump's other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October. (AP)

Also Read | Israel Bans Unvaccinated Teachers From Entering Schools Without COVID-19 Negative Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)