Islamabad, September 24: Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will be observed next month in Pakistan. The final date of Eid Milad Un Nabi, also called Eid-e-Milad and Mawlid, will be decided with the commencement of Rabi Ul Awwal, third month in Islamic calendar. Eid Milad Un Nabi, which marks the birthday of prophet Mohammed, is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal. Below are tentative dates of Eid Milad Un Nabi and Rabi Ul Awwal in Pakistan.

Eid Milad Un Nabi is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. Like every Islamic month, the beginning of Rabi Ul Awwal is also based on the moon sighting. Rabi Ul Awwal will begin in Pakistan either from October 8 or 9 depending upon the moon sighting. And based on start of the Rabi Ul Awwal month, the date of Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 in Pakistan will be decided.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in Pakistan:

As mentioned above, Eid Milad Un Nabi or Mawlid is observed on 12th Rabi Ul Awwal. If Rabi Ul Awwal begins from October 8, Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 will fall on October 19 in Pakistan. If the third Islamic month commences from October 9, Eid-e-Milad would be celebrated on October 20.

For those who don't know, Eid Milad Un Nabi is largely observed by Muslims who follow Sufi or Barelvi school of thoughts. Other Muslims are of the view that the birthday celebration has no place in Islamic culture.

