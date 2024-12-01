Taipei [Taiwan], December 1 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) had condemned China and Russia for escalating tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The council's statement on Friday highlighted Chinese military activity in the Taiwan Strait and joint military operations between China and Russia, which breached South Korea's air defence identification zone (KADIZ) earlier this week, Taipei Times reported.

These actions have raised concerns about increasing instability in the region.

On Thursday and Friday, Chinese warplanes made a significant incursion, crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entering Taiwan's northern and south-western airspace. A total of 30 Chinese aircraft, accompanied by 15 naval vessels and three high-altitude balloons, were involved in the operation, the MAC reported as per the report in the Taipei Times.

The Chinese military also carried out a "joint combat readiness patrol" targeting Taiwan, further heightening tensions in an already volatile region, reported Taipei Times.

In addition to activities near Taiwan, China and Russia had conducted joint military operations on Friday, sending 11 warplanes into the KADIZ. The move prompted the South Korean Air Force to scramble jets for interception.

The Chinese and Russian aircraft, which included five Chinese and six Russian warplanes, entered the KADIZ between 9:35 am and 1:53 pm They flew over the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea in Korea, and the waters off South Korea's southern coast.

According to South Korean military officials, Russian aircraft entered from the northeast, while Chinese planes approached near Ieodo Rock, also known as Suyan Reef in China, before flying northward between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, Taipei Times reported.

The MAC strongly condemned these actions, stating, "This further proves that the Chinese Communist Party is not only the source of instability in the Taiwan Strait, but also a troublemaker in the Asia-Pacific region." The council also criticised China and Russia for undermining regional peace and stability, describing their behaviour as irresponsible.

The Taiwanese government expressed its unwavering stance on defending regional security, denouncing these provocative actions by both countries. (ANI)

