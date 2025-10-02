Taipei [Taiwan], October 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday said it has detected the presence of 11 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were spotted until 6 am. It further noted that eight out of the 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"11 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded, " the ministry wrote in an X post.

Earlier on Wednesday, MND recorded the presence of 12 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory.

The MND said that these were detected up until 6 am. It further noted that 7 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

The latest activity comes amid warnings from defence experts that China's newly unveiled weapon systems are designed to counter Taiwan's long-standing asymmetric warfare strategy.

According to the Defence and Security Biweekly, published by the Institute for National Defence and Security Research (INDSR), assistant research fellow Sheu Jyh-shyang has said that Taiwan has invested heavily for decades in asymmetric warfare, a defence strategy based on low-cost, highly effective systems meant to deter Beijing from launching a large-scale invasion.

However, Sheu warned that the advanced missile systems showcased by the PLA at last month's "China Victory Day Parade" in Beijing could severely challenge Taiwan's current defences.

During the September 3 parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the PLA displayed a wide range of weapons, including the Dongfeng-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, several YJ-series anti-ship missiles, and the JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missile with intercontinental reach.

Sheu noted that these systems are expected to place immense pressure on Taiwan's anti-missile capabilities, further intensifying the military challenge Taipei faces. (ANI)

