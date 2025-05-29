Taipei [Taiwan] May 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA) announced on Wednesday that it "ejected" four vessels of the Chinese coast guard that had entered Taiwan-controlled waters near Kinmen County, as reported by the Central News Agency (CNA).

The China Coast Guard ships 14603, 14608, 14609, and 14513 approached "restricted waters" off the Kinmen Islands from the southeast of Liaoluo Bay and the southwest of Damao Mountain at 8:50 am, according to a statement from the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu Branch.

In response, the branch deployed patrol vessels 3505, 10081, 10039, and 10083 to monitor the Chinese ships and issue warnings demanding their departure, according to the CNA report.

The Chinese vessels vacated the area by 11:03 am (local time), according to the branch. The branch countered a statement made by the China Coast Guard on the social media platform WeChat, which asserted that the four ships were "conducting a routine patrol" in the vicinity.

The incident on Wednesday followed a similar occurrence on Tuesday, when the same four Chinese vessels entered Taiwan-controlled waters and stayed for over two hours before departing, as stated by the branch, which also sent vessels to monitor the Chinese ships that day, the Central News Agency (CNA) added in its report.

Since February 18, 2024, just four days after an unregistered speedboat capsized, resulting in the deaths of two Chinese crew members, the China Coast Guard has continuously violated Taiwan-controlled waters off Kinmen, according to the branch. The branch noted that, on average, these intrusions happen four times a month and last around two hours each time, as reported by CNA.

The speedboat was within restricted waters off Kinmen, prompting the CGA to send a ship to pursue it. A follow-up investigation by the CGA revealed that the two vessels collided, leading to four Chinese crew members falling overboard.

Given the proximity of Kinmen County to the Chinese city of Xiamen, China's territorial waters encompass all of Kinmen, compelling Taiwan to designate "prohibited" and "restricted" waters around the Kinmen Islands that extend 1,500-10,000 meters from the shores of the archipelago. (ANI)

