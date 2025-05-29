Bangkok, May 29: A 35-year-old man in Thailand died in a tragic grenade blast after he launched a violent attack on his ex-girlfriend’s home in a desperate attempt to reconcile. The incident took place on May 25 in the Tha Chana district and left four others injured, while the ex-girlfriend escaped unharmed.

The man, identified as Surapong Thongnak, arrived at his former partner’s residence, reportedly trying to patch things up. When the woman refused to resume the relationship, Surapong became enraged and attempted to stab her with scissors. Local bystanders intervened to stop him. Thailand: Factory Worker Dies at Work After Sick Leave Request Denied by Manager, Delta Electronics Launches Investigation.

In a sudden escalation, Surapong retrieved an M26 fragmentation grenade from his Honda Civic and threw it toward the crowd. Initially, the grenade failed to detonate. Attempting to throw it again, Surapong picked it up — and it exploded in his hand, killing him instantly. Thailand: Several Reported Dead After School Bus Allegedly Catches Fire, Video of ‘Burning Bus’ Surfaces.

The powerful blast injured four people nearby — two men and two women — and shattered the windows of parked vehicles. The victims were rushed to Tha Chana Hospital for treatment.

Police later discovered 500 grams of methamphetamine in Surapong’s car. Authorities also confirmed he had previously served time for drug-related offenses.

The ex-girlfriend, the intended target, survived by running back into her home before the explosion. Authorities continue to investigate the case and the source of the military-grade explosive.

