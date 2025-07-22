Taipei [Taiwan], July 22 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected on Tuesday the presence of 8 PLAN ships and 2 official ships operating around its territory.

In a post on X, it said, "8 PLAN ships and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Monday, MND had detected one Chinese aircraft and five Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters.

The aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim reaffirmed the government's firm commitment to national security and regional stability on Friday, amid rising Chinese threats and intensifying geopolitical tensions, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking before dozens of foreign correspondents and foreign office representatives in Taipei, Hsiao emphasised that Taiwan continues to navigate one of the world's most complex and contested regions. "Taiwan does not live in a vacuum," she said. "We operate at the centre of one of the world's most dynamic and contested geopolitical environments," Taipei Times quoted her as saying.

Hsiao said pressure from China, through military provocations, gray-zone warfare, and economic coercion, has only intensified since President William Lai took office in May 2024. She described China's behaviour as "aggressive military posturing" and "counterproductive," warning that Beijing's efforts to infiltrate and divide Taiwanese society directly undermine the cross-strait status quo.

According to Taipei Times, the Vice President outlined Taiwan's multi-layered response to rising threats. "To deter these risks, we are reforming and integrating our national defence strategy, rooted not only in military modernisation, but also in the resilience of our entire society," she said. (ANI)

