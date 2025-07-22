Indianapolis, July 22: A shocking case has emerged from Indiana, US, after a mother offered a man to rape her seven-month-old daughter for money (USD 400) in Indianapolis. The accused, identified as 32-year-old Morgan Stapp, allegedly made the offer through a message on Snapchat. The disturbing message was flagged by the social media platform and reported to authorities, triggering an FBI investigation into child sex trafficking. Officials later found thousands of explicit messages linked to her Snapchat account, helping the federal agency to arrest her on July 8.

As per the People report, Morgan Stapp initially denied sending the incriminating Snapchat message, claiming she had lost access to her account after buying a new phone. However, she later admitted to a caseworker from the Indiana Department of Child Services that this was not true. Investigators obtained a search warrant for her Snapchat account, which revealed that only one device had accessed it, linked directly to her home IP address. US Shocker: Indian-Origin Doctor Ritesh Kalra Charged With Offering Drugs to His Patients for Sexual Favours in New Jersey.

The affidavit found the said message sent by Stapp, which allegedly read, "Half now rest after I’ll send my address. I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture." Further, the affidavit also uncovered more than 7,000 messages sent between October 29 and November 1, including 81 messages where Stapp allegedly offered to sell nude photos to fund baby diapers. Despite her claims of losing access, several images taken after her supposed lockout were found on the account. US Shocker: Nurse Abuses Specially-Abled Woman in Florida, Caught on Camera Taping Victim's Mouth and Shaking Her Breathing Machine; Arrested.

A further search of her cellphone reinforced the connection between Stapp and the explicit communications. Morgan Stapp was booked into custody on July 8 and faces a level 2 felony charge of attempted sex trafficking, which carries a prison sentence of 10 to 30 years in Indiana. Her bond was initially set at USD 200,000 but was later reduced to USD 100,000. The court also issued multiple no-contact and protection orders, and she is due back in court on September 15.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).