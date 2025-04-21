Taipei [Taiwan], April 21 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Chiu Chui-cheng has announced that a new "long-term residency" category for applicants from Hong Kong and Macau would require an extended national security observation period, Taipei Times reported.

The move, aimed at tightening oversight, reflects growing concerns over China's political influence and population manipulation in the region.

Speaking on Sunday at the Taipei Technology Run hosted by the Taipei Neihu Technology Park Development Association, Chiu explained that Taiwan is revising its policies for Hong Kong and Macau residents seeking to reside or settle in Taiwan.

Under the updated system, those from the two regions will have the option to apply for long-term residency, a track modelled on the permanent residency system available to other foreign nationals. However, applications will now face stricter national security evaluations.

Chiu emphasised that the revised policy stems from the changing political situation in Hong Kong. "China has deliberately manipulated the population structure in Hong Kong," he said, pointing to what he described as a campaign of "cleansing the population."

As such, he said, Taiwan must raise the security threshold to ensure national stability. He added that the new long-term residency option is intended to provide "more choices" for Hongkongers, while giving Taiwanese "one more security guarantee."

The policy announcement follows Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's 17-point national security strategy introduced on March 13, which included measures to counter Chinese influence and infiltration operations. One of those strategies was the creation of a long-term residency pathway specifically for Hong Kong and Macau residents, alongside efforts to better monitor cross-border movements, reported Taipei Times.

Chiu stated that 'Hongkongers' coming to Taiwan for work could opt for a personal work visa and seek long-term residency without applying for full settlement. He clarified that the extended observation period is designed to ensure proper vetting and ongoing assessment of applicants in light of evolving threats.

Highlighting the broader context of China's influence efforts, Chiu said the Chinese Communist Party's attempts to infiltrate and divide Taiwan are "omnipresent and pervasive." He said the MAC is actively enhancing legal safeguards and tightening security inspections to build a stronger democratic defence mechanism, Taipei Times reported.

Chiu also warned about the safety risks of traveling to China, Hong Kong, and Macau. He cited over 80 cases of Taiwanese citizens being detained or restricted in their movements and urged travellers to register with the MAC before departure. (ANI)

