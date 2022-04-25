Dar Es Salaam [Tanzania], April 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Tanzanian health authorities on Monday marked World Malaria Day with a pledge to eliminate the deadly disease in the East African nation by 2030.

In a statement to mark the World Malaria Day, the Minister for Health Ummy Mwalimu said the government of Tanzania in collaboration with development partners is implementing a five-year (2021-2025) malaria strategic program aimed at reducing malaria transmission from 7.5 per cent in 2017 to 3.5 per cent in 2025.

The program involves the elimination of malaria-transmitting mosquitoes through vector control measures, strengthening research and malaria treatment and keeping the environment clean, she said in the capital of Dodoma, appealing to the Tanzania Parliamentary Alliance Against Malaria to support the government in its crusade to eliminate the disease which she described as a health burden for the country.

"Today official statistics indicate that 94 per cent of Tanzanians are at risk of malaria transmission within one year. This figure is alarming," said Mwalimu.

She said this is despite statistics showing that Tanzania has reduced malaria transmission from 14.8 per cent in 2015 to 7.5 per cent in 2017.

Malaria related deaths in Tanzania have been reduced by 71 per cent from 6,311 in 2011 to 1,811 in 2021, she said, stressing that these statistics did not reveal the real picture because only 43 per cent of Tanzanians accessed malaria diagnosis.

Mwalimu warned malaria still remained a health threat in the country, giving us an example that statistics in 2021 showed in every 100 patients that attended health centres, 10.6 patients were diagnosed with malaria.

Statistics showed that six regions leading with high transmission of malaria are Kigoma with 24 per cent transmission while the national transmission rate is 7 per cent, Geita at 17 per cent, Kagera at 17 per cent, Mtwara at 15 per cent, and Lindi and Ruvuma at 12 per cent each.

The national theme for World Malaria Day is "Population census is key to fighting malaria: Zero malaria starts with me," in reference to the country's National Population and Housing Census will be conducted on August 23, 2022. (ANI/Xinhua)

