Washington DC [US], February 27 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump has decried illicit drugs coming in to the country allegedly from the borders of Canada and Mexico, and has decided to continue with the imposition of tariffs on both the countries from March 4, while also deciding to continue the imposition of reciprocal tariffs "with full force" on April 2.

On February 4, the US President paused tariffs on imports from both countries for 30 days, saying that he had secured new commitments from the two countries to improve border security. The pause was put in place after President Trump said he spoke to his counterparts from Mexico and Canada.

"Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Citing the smuggling of drugs across the border, Trump has vowed to stop or "seriously limit" such drugs, especially Fentanyl.

"Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled," read Trump's post.

In addition, China will also be charged an additional 10 pc tariff from March 4.

"China will likewise be charged an additional 10% Tariff on that date. The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump added.

Earlier in the first week of February, Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico and an additional 10 percent on goods from China.

During the one-month period, Trump said he wants to negotiate an even better deal with both Canada and Mexico, whom he has accused of not doing enough on fentanyl trafficking and illegal migration.

"As President, it is my responsibility to ensure the safety of ALL Americans, and I am doing just that. I am very pleased with this initial outcome," Trump said on his Truth Social platform after speaking to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada had made commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, to list cartels as terrorists, ensure a 14/7 watch on the border, land aunch a Canada-US Joint strike force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering, according to the US president. (ANI)

