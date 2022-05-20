San Francisco [USA], May 20 (ANI): Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said that "Tesla is on my mind 24/7," in an attempt to calm down the investors worried about him being distracted by the Twitter deal that has impacted the stocks of his Tesla car company.

While sharing a meme on his Twitter handle he stressed "So may seem like below, but not true."

Also Read | Vangelis Dies: Oscar-Winning Composer, Known for His Musical Work in Chariots of Fire, Blade Runner, Passed Away at 79.

"To be clear, I'm spending

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)