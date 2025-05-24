Houston, May 24 (PTI) A bill allowing Texas public schools to set aside time for daily prayer, religious study, or silent reflection is now headed to Governor Greg Abbott's desk, following final passage in the state Legislature.

The House voted 91–51 on Thursday to approve Senate Bill 11, which permits school districts and charter schools to implement a daily period for voluntary religious expression, provided students have written parental consent.

School staff may not lead or influence the activity, and participation remains optional.

“This bill is about protecting freedom — the freedom to pray, and just as importantly, the freedom not to,” said Republican State Senator David Spiller of Jacksboro, who carried the bill in the House.

The measure was authored by Republican State Senator Mayes Middleton of Galveston, who argued that it restores spiritual grounding in public education.

“We are a state and nation built on ‘In God We Trust.' Are our schools better off since prayer was removed in the 1960s? The answer is clearly no,” Middleton said during a Senate debate.

But civil liberties groups warn the bill risks coercing students into religious activity and could violate constitutional protections.

“This opens the door to state-sanctioned religious practice in public schools — a clear threat to the First Amendment,” said Caro Achar of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Texas.

Governor Abbott has previously expressed strong support for school prayer initiatives and is widely expected to sign the bill into law. If enacted, the law would take effect September 1.

