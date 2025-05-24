Ryanair To Soon Offer ‘Cheaper Standing Seats’? Here’s Fact-Check of the Fake Claim Going Viral on Social Media

Mumbai, May 24: A series of viral social media posts are again fueling claims that Ryanair and other European budget airlines will soon introduce “standing seats” on flights. The claims suggest that Ryanair is preparing to launch ultra-low-cost "standing" tickets, featuring bicycle-style saddle seats that keep passengers in a near-upright position.

These alleged designs include harness-like seatbelts, vertical support poles, and minimal padding, all intended to maximise cabin capacity on short-haul routes. "Low cost airlines will officially launch 'standing only seats' in 2026 after finally passing safety evaluations,Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has been vocal about his desire to use the ‘standing berths’ since 2012, having said he wants his Boeing's 737 and 800 fitted with 10 rows," a user posted on X with an image of claimed "standing seats" on an airplane. Fake News Alert: PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Recruitment Drive for 1736 Field Assistant Posts.

Ryanair To Soon Offer ‘Cheaper Standing Seats’?

Low cost airlines will officially launch 'standing only seats' in 2026 after finally passing safety evaluations,Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has been vocal about his desire to use the ‘standing berths’ since 2012, having said he wants his Boeing's 737 and 800 fitted with 10 rows.. pic.twitter.com/UVadv2DJtU — Martha (@MGonigle) May 21, 2025

'Standing Seats in Ryanair'

NEW: 'Standing' airplane seats, which can increase passenger capacity by 20%, may be unveiled in 2026, according to the Daily Mail. Unreal. The seats force passengers to sit up higher, so Airlines can place the seats closer together. The "Skyrider 2.0" seat also weighs 50%… pic.twitter.com/gBZp2DTrdd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

'No Plans to Install or Offer Standing Seats': Ryanair

Both Ryanair and Aviointeriors have denied these claims. In a statement to Euronews, Ryanair confirmed it has “no plans” to install or offer standing seats on its aircraft. Aviointeriors also clarified that its so-called Skyrider saddle seat, widely shared in mock-up images, is merely a concept prototype from 2012, not a product in development or production. YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Posed With Alia Bhatt for Picture? Here's a Fact-Check of Actor's Viral Pic With Pooja Bhatt and Rana Ayyub Circulated With Fake Claim.

The confusion stems partly from past comments by Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, who in 2012 floated the idea of standing-room-style seating to slash fares to as low as 1 Pound. Though widely reported at the time, the proposal was never implemented and has since resurfaced in misleading posts.

Fact check

