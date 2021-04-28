Bangkok [Thailand], April 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Wednesday reported 2,012 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total tally to top 60,000, with 15 additional fatalities reported, according to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Of Wednesday's new cases, 2,001 were domestic infections while 11 others were imported cases, CCSA spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said at a press conference.

The capital Bangkok had 830 new infections, followed by 161 cases in Samut Prakan and 108 cases in Chonburi.

The infections brought the country's total number of cases to 61,699, more than doubled from the beginning of this month when the third wave of outbreak started to spread from entertainment venues in Bangkok.

The 15 fatalities, confirmed on Wednesday, reportedly involved varied fatal illnesses such as diabetes, obesity, heart diseases and high blood pressure, according to the CCSA spokeswoman. The total death toll rose to 178 in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

