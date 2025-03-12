Brussels, Mar 12 (AP) The European Union announced on Wednesday its own countermeasures, saying they will enter into force on April 1, after the Trump administration officially increased tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25%.

“As the US are applying tariffs worth 28 billion dollars, we are responding with countermeasures worth 26 billion euros (USD 28 billion),” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

Also Read | Starlink Partnership With Airtel To Bring Affordable Satellite Internet Service to India, Offer Seamless Global Connectivity: Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The commission manages trade and commercial conflicts on behalf of the 27 member countries.

“We will always remain open to negotiation. We firmly believe that in a world fraught with geopolitical and economic uncertainties, it is not in our common interest to burden our economies with tariffs,” von der Leyen said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh's 4 Historical Sites Secure Place in Tentative List of UNESCO's World Heritage, CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Happiness (Watch Video).

The commission also said that steel and aluminum products would be hit in return, but also textiles, leather goods, home appliances, house tools plastics and wood. Agricultural products will also be impacted — including poultry, beef, some seafood, nuts, eggs, sugar and vegetables. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)