Bhopal, March 12: Four historical heritage sites of Madhya Pradesh -- Ashokan edict sites, Chausath Yogini temples, Gupta period temples and fortresses of the Bundela dynasty have found recognition from the UNESCO. These heritage sites located in different parts of the state have secured a place in tentative list for inclusion of UNESCO's World Heritage sites. With this, the state now has 18 UNESCO World Heritage sites, with 15 sites in the tentative list and three in the permanent list.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has three UNESCO sites (permanent list) -- the Khajuraho temple complex, Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka, both located in Raisen district. Ashokan edict sites along the Mauryan routes stand as India's earliest written records, with rock and pillar inscriptions revealing Emperor Ashoka's messages on Buddhism, governance and ethics, preserved for more than 2,200 years. UN Women Urges Global Action to Uphold Rights, Equality, Empowerment for Women, Girls.

Madhya Pradesh offers its visitors to experience Sanchi pillar edicts, Rupnath minor rock edicts in Jabalpur, Gujjara minor rock edicts in Datia and Panguraria Minor rock edicts in Sehore. While, Chausath Yogini temples dating back to the 9th-12th centuries, embody tantric traditions with their unique circular, open-air designs, intricate stone carvings, and deep-rooted spiritual significance in nestled in Khajuraho, Morena, Jabalpur, Mandsaur and Shahdol districts. India Joins UN Committee of Experts on Big Data and Data Science for Official Statistics To Monitor, Report on Sustainable Development Goals.

The Gupta-era temples which have included in tentative list includes Udaigiri temple in Vidisha, Nachna temple in Panna, Tigawa temple in Katni, Bhumara temple in Satna, Sakor temple in Damoh, Deori in Sagar and Pawaya in Gwalior, according to a statement issued from Madhya Pradesh Tourism department department. Similarly, the palace-fortresses of the Bundela era, such as Garhkundar, Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal and Datia Palace have been included in tentative list.

MP’s Historical Sites That Secured Place in Tentative List of UNESCO’s World Heritage

A historic milestone for Madhya Pradesh as "The Palace-Fortresses of the Bundelas" are now in the Tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These architectural marvels — Garhkundar Fort, Raja Mahal, Jahangir Mahal, Datia Palace, and Dhubela Palace—blend Rajput and Mughal… pic.twitter.com/9Ef60zPXA2 — Madhya Pradesh Tourism (@MPTourism) March 11, 2025

Expressing his happiness on this occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that recognition of these historical sites underscores the state's dedication to heritage conservation and sustainable tourism. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has achieved yet another milestone in promoting its cultural legacy on the world stage. This recognition is a testament to the state's commitment in preserving its invaluable heritage," Chief Minister Yadav said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2025 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).