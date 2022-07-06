Islamabad [Pakistan], July 6 (ANI): Pakistan journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on Tuesday on the outskirts of Islamabad, hours after he claimed that his life was under threat.

Khan was heading to Islamabad when he was arrested in connection with a treason case registered against him in Attock, Pakistan's Dawn.com reported. He was named in 17 treason cases across Punjab province, the report said.

In a pre-recorded video on his popular video channel, he said, "This video is being recorded for the time of my arrest. They may kill me. After a gap of five hours, if they will harm me, then I will upload such a video on my channel that will cause a furore. I will name everyone. Just wait for 5 hours."

Besides this, he also posted on Twitter condemning the "fascist regime" in Pakistan. "Many of us r facing cases just because of our journalism. 20 cases on me. Where is democracy and freedom of speech."

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan condemned the arbitrary arrest and said Pakistan is descending into fascism.

"I strongly condemn the arbitrary arrest of @ImranRiazKhan by Punjab police tonight. The country is descending into fascism just to make our nation accept an Imported Govt comprising mega crooks. It is time for everyone, esp the media, to unite & stand up against this fascism," Khan tweeted.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar also condemned the arrest, saying that expression of opinions should be met with counterarguments instead of arrests.

In a recent video on his Youtube channel, the journalist addressed Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and alleged that he was threatened after asking questions from military sources about the country's current political and economic situation.

Several cases have been lodged against journalists in Pakistan for allegedly spreading hate against the army and state institutions. This latest arrest comes in the backdrop of a growing crackdown on journalists in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, police raided the home of journalist Rana Abrar Khalid in Rajanpur, Punjab following his investigation last year into former prime minister Imran Khan's use of public funds and Toshakhana.

Last week, senior journalist and former parliamentarian Ayaz Amir was assaulted by unknown persons.

"We see it as another cowardly act intended to silence independent voices. HRCP demands an investigation and those found responsible for this act must be brought to book," the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said. (ANI)

