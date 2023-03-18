Montreal, Mar 18 (AP) Three people were found stabbed to death Friday inside an apartment in the eastern Canadian city of Montreal, and police have a suspect in custody.

Police found the three bodies with wounds from a sharp object after responding to an emergency call Friday morning, Montreal police Const. Julien Lévesque said.

Also Read | ICC Issues Arrest Warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Says 'Meaningless'.

He said it was too early to release details about the link between the victims and the suspect.

The suspect was arrested outside the apartment building and will be questioned by investigators, police said. Authorities barricaded the street, in a neighbourhood consisting of low-rise apartment buildings.

Also Read | Pakistan Economic Crisis: Cash-strapped Country Struggling to Pay International Airlines.

Quebec Premier François Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante offered condolences via social media. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)