Moscow [Russia], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Three workers have died in an explosion at the Gaisky Mining and Processing Plant in western Russia's Orenburg region, the country's TASS news agency reported Saturday, citing the regional prosecutor's office.

The explosion occurred at a depth of 1.2 km, and the remaining 88 workers were evacuated, the office said.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 1,084 Bodies Discovered in Kiev Region.

Preliminary information suggests the explosion was caused by a violation of safety regulations during mining and blasting. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)