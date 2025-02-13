London, Feb 13 (AP) The foreign ministers of Britain and China held talks in London on Thursday, reviving a formal dialogue between the two countries after almost seven years.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said “robust and constructive” discussions with Foreign Minister Wang Yi would include economic relations and issues where the UK and China “do not always see eye to eye.”

Also Read | PM Modi in US Today: United States To Prioritise Defence, Energy Sales to India, Says White House Ahead of PM Narendra Modi and Donald Trump Meet.

The meeting came as the UK's centre-left Labour Party government cautiously tries to reset ties with Beijing. Relations turned frosty in recent years over spying allegations, human rights concerns, China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war and a crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer briefly dropped in on the meeting, his office said — a sign of its significance to the British side.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 13: Rashami Desai, Sarojini Naidu, Robbie Williams and Somdev Devvarman - Know About Celebrities Born on February 13.

Lammy, Britain's top diplomat, visited China in October, and Treasury chief Rachel Reeves travelled to Beijing in January to reopen economic and financial talks with the Asian superpower, which the UK sees as major source of potential investment.

Thursday's discussions were part of the UK-China Strategic Dialogue, last held in 2018. Lammy said at the start of the meeting that discussions would include “areas of bilateral economic cooperation,” as well as security issues such as the war in Ukraine.

“We will also discuss issues where the UK and China do not always see eye to eye, and in some cases, the UK does have significant concerns,” Lammy said.

Lammy added that “it is important that we use channels such as this for robust but constructive discussion, as we are both members of the UN Security Council and we'll be better able to understand each other, and each other's perspectives.”

Wang said cooperation between nations was increasingly urgent in an ever-more-volatile world.

“Under the current situation, it is more important than before for China and the UK to demonstrate their responsibilities as major countries, practice multilateralism, support free trade, advocate win-win cooperation, and promote political solutions to hotspot issues, so we can jointly work for the peace and stability of the world,” he said through an interpreter. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)