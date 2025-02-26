World News | Torkham Border Closure Enters Fifth Day, Trade Losses Hit $12 Million Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Standoff

Landi Kotal [Pakistan] February 26 (ANI): The Torkham border crossing has been closed for the fifth straight day as of Wednesday, halting all commerce and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan, as confirmed by officials, Geo News reported.

A report from Geo News states that the closure, which was triggered by disputes over construction in contested areas, has greatly affected cross-border movement.

Customs officials estimate that the suspension of trade for the last four days has led to a financial loss of around USD12 million. Additionally, immigration authorities indicated that approximately 10,000 individuals cross the Torkham border every day, with the closure leaving many stranded on both sides, according to Geo News.

Muhammad Mujeeb Khan Shinwari, the president of the Torkham Customs Clearing Agents Association, mentioned that several rounds of discussions have occurred between the border officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan, as reported by Geo News.

Geo News also noted that Customs Collector Mateen Alam participated in the negotiations, expressing hope that an agreement to reopen the border would be reached soon.

Local merchants and daily labourers have been particularly hard hit. A trader named Qari Nazeem Gul pointed out that around 800 daily wage earners rely on this crossing for their income, with many now facing difficulties due to the prolonged closure, as highlighted in the Geo News report.

The Torkham border was shut down on Saturday (February 22) for all forms of movement following heightened tensions between the forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan over the Afghan construction of a bunker near Zero-Point, according to Geo News.

Security sources reported that Afghan troops attempted to build a bunker in a disputed region close to the border, leading to a response from Pakistan's Frontier Corps (FC), as stated by Geo News.

The report from Geo News revealed that both parties have bolstered their positions, and Pakistani authorities have moved customs, immigration, and police personnel from Torkham Bazaar to Landikotal as a precaution. Both sides have adopted defensive stances, raising concerns about a potential armed conflict.

The Torkham crossing serves as a crucial trade route and often experiences such interruptions, significantly affecting the economic activities in both nations, according to Geo News. (ANI)

