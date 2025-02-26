Vatican City, February 26 (ANI): Pope Francis' condition remains critical but stable while receiving treatment for double pneumonia, the Vatican news said on Wednesday.

"The Pope had a quiet night and is resting," the Vatican news said, citing the Holy See Press Office on Wednesday.

As per the Vatican news, the Tuesday evening update on Pope Francis' health noted that Pope Francis' "clinical condition remains critical but stable. There have been no acute respiratory episodes, and hemodynamic parameters continue to be stable."

"In the evening, he underwent a scheduled CT scan to radiologically monitor the bilateral pneumonia. The prognosis remains guarded," continued Tuesday evening's statement. "In the morning, after receiving the Eucharist, he resumed work activities."

Statements are being issued twice daily to keep people informed about the Pope's health since he was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome on February 14, following a bout of bronchitis.

Pope Francis saw a 'slight improvement' in his health with no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory illness and improved test results, the Vatican News reported earlier.

Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis.

As per the Vatican News, the Pope is currently being treated for double pneumonia and a health update last week noted that he is also showing signs of mild renal insufficiency, which appears to be under control.

He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy, as per Al Jazeera.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex" and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

