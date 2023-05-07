Kinshasa [Congo], May 7 (ANI): Claiming over 175 lives, torrential rains in Congo have resulted in widespread damage and devastated numerous villages across the country, Al Jazeera reported citing regional officials.

According to a statement from the provincial office of South Kivu, torrential rain on Thursday forced a river to overflow in the province, causing considerable damage and fatalities in the villages of Bushushu and Nyamukubi.

Also Read | Allen Premium Outlets Mall Shooting: Nine People Hospitalised After Gunman Opens Fire at Mall in Texas; Shooter Neutralized (Watch Video).

Photos circulating on social media indicated that the weather had cleared, exposing flattened homes and roofs with thick layers of mud. Widespread destruction occurred as heavy rains lashed most parts of the Central-African country.

Landslides and floods happen are frequent occurrences in South Kivu.

Also Read | ‘Warmest Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Coronation,’ PM Narendra Modi Tweets.

Theo Ngwabidje Kasi, the governor of South Kivu, reported 176 fatalities and added that more individuals were still missing, according to Al Jazeera.

The recent flooding has worsened the current humanitarian situation in Congo brought on by decades of conflict between various armed groups.

According to a recent UN census, there have been at least 122 rebel factions fighting in the area for more than 25 years.

Another million Congolese have also left the nation, reported Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)