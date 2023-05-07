Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): As many as nine people were injured after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, Allen Police Department said in a statement released on Twitter. The nine victims have been taken to hospitals by Allen Fire Department.

It further said that there is no longer an active threat. According to Allen Police Department, the officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat.

Allen Police Department tweeted, "Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department. A multi-agency response helped secure the mall. There is no longer an active threat. A reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard."

Allen Police Department said that the police officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. It tweeted, "At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, an Allen Police Department officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel."

Earlier, Allen Police Department in a statement said that law enforcement was at the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. It further said that an investigation is being carried out and asked people to avoid the area.

US Representative Keith Self stated that Allen Police Department has full control of the site. He further stated a shooter is "down" and there are "multiple casualties," as per the Fox4 reported.

In a tweet, Keith Self stated, "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene."

He further said, "This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he is in contact with Mayor Fulk, DPS Director McCraw, and other state and local leaders, as per the Fox4 report. In a statement released after the shooting, Abbott said, "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," as per the Fox4 report.

Greg Abbott further stated, "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources." (ANI)

