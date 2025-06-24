Miami, Jun 24 (AP) Tropical Storm Andrea, the first tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, has formed, the National Hurricane Centre said Tuesday.

Andrea formed 1,205 miles west of the Azores, forecasters said. Maximum sustained winds were at 40 mph and the cyclone was travelling east-northeast at 17 mph.

The tropical storm is expected to be short-lived. Andrea is forecast to weaken Tuesday night and dissipate by Wednesday night. (AP)

