Miami, Jun 9 (AP) Tropical Storm Barbara has strengthened into a hurricane, the first of the eastern Pacific hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday swells generated by the storm system will affect portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico during the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Barbara was located about 245 kilometres southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 120 kph. The storm's centre was moving northwest at 17 kph.

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Monday morning. But the storm was expected to bring heavy rainfall to coastal areas of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima and Jalisco states, with the possibility of localized flooding.

The hurricane centre said swells from Barbara were likely to form life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the southwestern Mexican coast, with gusty winds likely.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Cosme strengthened slightly Monday but remained well off the coast of Mexico, about 1,015 kilometres south-southwest of the tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

At 2 am local time it had maximum sustained winds of 80 kph and was moving west-northwest at 14 kph. Cosme is expected to reach near-hurricane strength on Monday before turning to the northeast and picking up speed Tuesday into Wednesday. (AP)

