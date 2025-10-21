Taipei [Taiwan], October 21 (ANI): Taiwan President William Lai stated that it would be unfeasible to attain cross-strait peace merely by endorsing the so-called "1992 consensus" and Beijing's "one China" doctrine, the Taipei Times reported.

Lai asserted that peace cannot solely be achieved through a peace agreement or by acquiescing to conditions set by an aggressor. "Attempting to maintain peace simply by agreeing to the '1992 consensus' or the 'one China' principle is unfeasible," he stated.

Lai expressed these thoughts during the opening ceremony of the Overseas Community Affairs Council Conference in Taipei following the election of former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker Cheng Li-wun as KMT chairwoman. Cheng advocates for closer relations with Beijing.

The KMT confirmed on Sunday that Cheng received a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding her election, and she reaffirmed her backing for the "1992 consensus" in her response to Xi.

The term "1992 consensus," which former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi admitted to fabricating in 2000, refers to an unspoken understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both parties acknowledge there is "one China," with each having its distinct interpretation of what "China" means, as reported by the Taipei Times.

During the conference in Taipei, Lai acknowledged the contributions of overseas Taiwanese communities to the nation, stating that they embody Taiwan's pride. The conference, which commenced on Sunday and continues through Monday, centres on whole-of-society defence resilience, featuring 117 council members and representatives from 34 countries.

The President also committed to providing disaster relief subsidies for agricultural losses incurred due to typhoons in southern and eastern Taiwan, as noted by the Taipei Times.

Lai mentioned that he is following in Tsai's footsteps to bolster Taiwan's defences against Chinese threats. "We must strive for peace, which, however, cannot be founded on illusions," he remarked.

According to President Lai, Taiwan's semiconductor, information and communications technology, and electronic component manufacturing sectors can aid in developing the local defence industry and integrating into the global defence industrial chain, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

