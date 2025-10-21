New York, October 21: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has announced the launch of a USD 1.5 trillion investment plan to strengthen the United States over the next 10 years. The decade-long plan will focus on improving the country’s industrial structure and reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. ‘The Security and Resiliency Initiative’ will cover various sectors. Jamie Dimon said that USD 10 billion from JPMorgan would be invested to kick-start the efforts.

As per the report by Business Insider, ‘The Security and Resiliency Initiative’, announced by Jamie Dimon, will target sectors including energy independence and resilience, advanced manufacturing, defence and aerospace, and frontier and strategic technology. The JPMorgan Chase CEO urged immediate and unified action to secure the United States’ future, the report added. It also highlighted four pillars of the USD 1.5 trillion initiative. Bhavish Aggarwal Case: Karnataka High Court Directs Bengaluru Police Not To Harass Ola CEO and Others Accused in Suicide Abetment Case of 38-Year-Old Employee K Aravind.

The Security and Resiliency Initiative by Jamie Dimon

Business Insider mentioned that Jamie Dimon outlined four sectors for future investment, each focusing on its respective industry. The defence and aerospace sector will focus on unmanned systems, command and control technology, critical components, secure communications and mesh networks, space launches and spacecraft, munitions, missiles, hypersonics and more. The frontier technology sector will focus on areas such as cybersecurity, sensor hardware, edge computing, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI), as per TOI report.

The key areas of focus in the energy sector under the initiative will include solar power, battery storage, nuclear energy, distributed energy systems and grid resilience. The supply chain and advanced manufacturing sector will cover shipbuilding, advanced bulk materials, autonomous mobile robots, critical mineral mining and processing, nanomaterials and microelectronics, among others. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Sued for Stalking, Abusing Ex-Girlfriend Michelle Ritter Over AI Startup Dispute; Report.

Jamie Dimon's Initiative Towards Reducing Reliance on Foreign Supply Chain

JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon said that the USD 1.5 trillion initiative would focus on the economic growth of the United States as well as help safeguard the country’s future. He said, “We need to act now.” The initiative has been announced at a time of global instability, economic challenges and supply chain vulnerabilities.

