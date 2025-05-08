Washington, May 8 (AP) President Donald Trump's administration asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries.

The emergency appeal asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Also Read | Papal Conclave 2025: White Smoke Pours Out of Sistine Chapel Chimney and Great Bells of St. Peter's Basilica Tolled, Signalling Election of New Pope (Watch Video).

The Republican administration argues that the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security's authority.

The order from US District Judge Indira Talwani blocked the administration from putting an early end to the immigrants' temporary legal status.

Also Read | Donald Trump Announces US-UK Trade Deal, Says Agreement Increases Access for American Agricultural Products.

The case comes as the Trump administration seeks to crack down on immigration and dismantle Biden-era policies that created new and expanded pathways for people to live in the United States, generally for two years with work authorisation. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)