Washington, May 8: US President Donald Trump said from the White House on Thursday that his government has reached a trade agreement with the United Kingdom. The deal affirms that “reciprocity and fairness is a vital principle of international trade” and increases access for US agricultural products, Trump said, though he added that the final details were still being written up. The deal also fast tracks American goods through the UK's customs process, Trump said. Donald Trump Slams '60 Minutes' Emmy Nomination, Calls It a 'slap in the Face'.

“They're opening up the country,” Trump said. “The country is a little closed.” “The final details are being written up,” he said in the Oval Office. “In the coming weeks, we'll have it all very conclusive.” Trade agreements are notoriously complex and can be time consuming to finalise. However, Trump has been racing to reach deals as he tries to fulfil his promises since launching his tariff agenda last month.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)