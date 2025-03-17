Washington, DC [US], March 17 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has declared that the pardons issued by former President Joe Biden to members of the House Select Committee investigating him are "void, vacant, and of no further force or effect."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The 'Pardons' that Sleepy Joe Biden gave to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, and many others, are hereby declared VOID, VACANT, AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT, because of the fact that they were done by Autopen. In other words, Joe Biden did not sign them but, more importantly, he did not know anything about them!" He further claimed, "The necessary Pardoning Documents were not explained to, or approved by, Biden. He knew nothing about them, and the people that did may have committed a crime."

Trump accused the committee members of destroying and deleting all evidence from their investigation into him and his allies, stating, "Therefore, those on the Unselect Committee, who destroyed and deleted ALL evidence obtained during their two-year Witch Hunt of me, and many other innocent people, should fully understand that they are subject to investigation at the highest level." He further added, "The fact is, they were probably responsible for the Documents that were signed on their behalf without the knowledge or consent of the Worst President in the History of our Country, Crooked Joe Biden!"

Earlier on Friday, Trump spoke at the Department of Justice, where he accused the previous administration of turning the DOJ into a "Department of Injustice."

He said, "Our predecessor turned the Department of Justice into a Department of Injustice, but I stand before you to declare that those days are over, and they are never coming back. And now, as the Chief Law Enforcement Officer of our country, I will insist upon and demand accountability for all the wrongs and abuse that have occurred."

Trump criticised investigations into him and his allies, stating, "They persecuted my family, staff and supporters; raided my home, Mar-a-Lago; and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States." He further claimed, "They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another."

Trump also vowed to "clean up" Washington, tackle crime, and address illegal immigration. He said, "We are cleaning up our city, this great capital, we are not going to have crime, we are going to take graffiti down, we have already taken tents down, we are working with administration... PM Modi of India, French President, UK PM, they all came to see me... when they came, I didn't want them to see tension, graffiti, broken barriers... we are going to do that for the city."

Last month, Trump announced the termination of all remaining "Biden-era" US attorneys, citing the "politicisation" of the Department of Justice over the past four years. He said the move was necessary to "clean house" and restore faith in the justice system, arguing that a fair system is essential for America's "golden age" to thrive. (ANI)

