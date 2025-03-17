Mumbai, March 17: Laylatul Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr is one of the most sacred nights in the Islamic calendar. Also spelt as Laylat al-Qadr, this holy night falls in the month of Ramadan or Ramzan. In English, Laylatul Qadr is translated as the "Night of Power" or "Night of Decree". In Saudi Arabia, Laylat al-Qadr 2025 shall occur in the month of March. If you are searching online for "Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia", we have got you covered.

Notably, the exact date for Laylatul Qadr is not explicitly mentioned in the Islamic scriptures. It is believed to be one of the odd-numbered nights - 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th, or 29th - of Ramadan. Here it may also be noted that, contrary to the Georgian calendar, in the Islamic tradition, a day begins at sunset, not at midnight. So, an Islamic day runs from sunset to sunset. In simple words, 25th of Ramadan would essentially begin with the sunset on 24th of Ramadan. Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in India: When Is Laylat al-Qadr or Shab-e-Qadr? What Is Its Historical and Spritual Significance?

When Is Laylatul Qadr 2025 in Saudi Arabia? Check Date

Ramadan 2025 started from March 01 in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, given how a day changes in Islamic calendar, 20th Ramadan shall fall on March 20 and the evening of March 20 will mark 21st night of Ramadan. Accordingly, Laylatul Qadr 2025 date in Saudi Arabia could be either March 20 or March 22 or March 24 or March 26 or March 28. Eid 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Eid al-Fitr in KSA? Know Tentative Dates for Eid Ul Fitr.

Laylatul Qadr 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Ramadhān 1446 will begin tonight. May Allāh ﷻ accept our siyām, qiyām & acts of worship, and may He grant us the ability to utilise the precious moments of this Blessed month to engage in that which… pic.twitter.com/F5HcJou7es — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) February 28, 2025

Laylat al-Qadr History and Significance

Muslims believe it was Laylatul Qadr when the first verses of the Quran were revealed to the Prophet Muhammed. Therefore, they consider it to be the holiest night. The holy Quran itself states that Laylatul Qadr is "better than a thousand months," signifying that acts of worship, prayer and seeking forgiveness on this night carry greater reward than those performed over an extensive period.

