New Jersy, Jun 20 (AP) President Donald Trump on Friday said his director of national intelligence was "wrong" on Iran's nuclear programme

Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers in March that US spy agencies believed that Iran had not made a decision to build a nuclear weapon.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Iranian Ballistic Missile Hits Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Beersheba, Video Surfaces.

Speaking to reporters after touching down in New Jersey, Trump was asked about that assessment and responded, “Then my intelligence community was wrong.”

When told it was Gabbard who said that, Trump said, “She's wrong.” (AP)

Also Read | Israel-Iran War: IDF Strikes Iranian Nuclear Research HQ, Other Targets in Tehran.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)