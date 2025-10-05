Washington DC, October 5: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that Israel agreed to the initial withdrawal line, and after Hamas confirms, a ceasefire will be implemented. Trump said that after Hamas agrees, prisoner and hostage exchange will take place. "After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to and shared with Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

US White House Press Secretary earlier in the day reposted a video of Trump thanking all the Arab nations who backed him in his plan to end the Gaza crisis. US Government Shutdown 2025: Donald Trump Calls Govt Shutdown ‘Unprecedented Opportunity’ to Fire Federal Workers.

Ceasefire To Be Implemented Post Hamas’ Nod

After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next… pic.twitter.com/0VfaMSOqQ1 — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) October 4, 2025

"I want to thank the countries that helped me put this together. Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and so many others. So many people fought so hard. This is a big day. We'll see how it all turns out. We have to get the final word down in concrete. Very importantly, I look forward to having the hostages come home to their parents and having some of the hostages, unfortunately, you know the condition they're in, come home likewise to their parents because their parents wanted them just as much as though that young man or young woman were alive. So I just want to let you know that this is a very special day, maybe unprecedented in many ways," Trump was seen speaking in the video. ‘Our Movie Making Business Has Been Stolen’: Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff on All Films Made Outside US.

He further said that it was an unprecedented act and praised the unity shown by all the nations involved. "It is unprecedented, but thank you all and thank you all to those great countries that helped. We were given a tremendous amount of help. Everybody was unified in wanting this war to end and seeing peace in the Middle East. And we're very close to achieving that. Thank you all, and everybody will be treated fairly," he said.

Meanwhile, as per The Times of Israel, the Israeli negotiating team in Egypt will be made up of Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, government hostage point-man Gal Hirsch, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy adviser Ophir Falk, senior Shin Bet official "Mem," and senior Mossad official "Dalet".

Talks are set to be held in Egypt on Monday on the release of all hostages held by Hamas and other terror groups in Gaza and the release of terrorists and other Palestinian prisoners and detainees held by Israel, in accordance with Trump's plan for ending the war, as per The Times of Israel.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)