US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, September 29, that a 100% tariff will be imposed on all movies made outside the United States. The move follows Trump’s statement in May, where he stated that the US movie industry was experiencing a “very fast death” due to foreign incentives attracting American filmmakers. "Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," Trump said in a Truth Social post. ‘Not an Easy Thing’: Donald Trump Says Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil ‘Caused a Rift’, Repeats Solving Multiple Wars Claim (Watch Video).

Donald Trump Announces 100% Tariff on All Films Made Outside US

