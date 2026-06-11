Donald Trump Says US Will Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’, Vows To Take Control of Oil Infrastructure

Washington DC, June 11: US President Donald Trump on Thursday reiterated his warning that the United States would strike Iran "very hard" amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to finalise a peace deal with the Islamic Republic, adding that the strikes are planned for "tonight". In a post on Truth Social, the US President stated that Washington, in the not-so-"distant future", will take control of Iran's Kharg Island, which functions as the main terminal for almost all of its oil exports and other oil infrastructure, aiming to dominate Tehran's oil and gas markets.

He drew a comparison with Venezuela, stating that US control of its oil resources has worked "brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America". He also reiterated his claims that Iran's Navy, Air Force, radar, anti-aircraft, and most offensive capabilities are gone. US-Iran War: Tehran Responds to Second Day of Washington Strikes by Firing at Gulf States and Jordan.

US To Hit Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight’

JUST IN: President Trump says United States will be taking control of Iranian Kharg Island and their Oil and Gas infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/A5U45HpXWU — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) June 11, 2026

"The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America," the post read.

Trump on Wednesday had stated that the US would resume attacks on Iran, as he voiced frustration over Tehran's delays in concluding the deal with Washington. Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard." He suggested that Iran's downing of a US Apache helicopter provided grounds for renewed military action. "Based on the helicopter, I guess we have the right to do that," he told reporters. US Strikes Iran After Blaming Tehran for Helicopter Crash Near Strait of Hormuz.

"We hit them hard yesterday. We're going to hit them again hard today, in case you miss it, in case you don't turn on your television set, and we'll see what happens with the deal," he added. On Wednesday, US Central Command stated that the American forces completed additional "self-defence strikes" against multiple targets in Iran, targeting Tehran's military surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defence sites across the country.

According to Centcom, US Marine Corps, Air Force, and Navy units launched precision strikes on Iranian targets that threatened American forces and international commercial vessels in the region, and the actions respond to Iran's ongoing and unjustified aggression, with US forces remaining alert, capable, and prepared. Meanwhile, CNN reported that US-Iran talks are still on track after overnight negotiations. Citing a diplomatic source with knowledge of the situation, CNN reported that discussions continued despite an overnight exchange of strikes between the US and Iran.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)