World News | Trump to Deliver Police Reform Soon to Address Issues Raised by Protesters: White House

World. (File Image)

Washington D.C. [US], June 11 (Sputnik/ANI): US President Donald Trump will roll out police reform measures in the coming days to address issues raised by recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday.

"The president has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country, legitimate issues, and that body of work I'm told is reaching its final edits and we hope to produce it for you in the coming days," McEnany said.

Also Read | Twitter, Square to Celebrate Juneteenth Which Commemorates Ending of Slavery in US, Announce Company Holiday on June 19.

McEnany said Trump's police reform initiative may come in the form of legislative proposals or executive orders.

Police reform measures have been implemented or are in the process of being adopted in the New York, Minnesota, California and Washington, DC. Some of the measures include a ban on using neck restraints, transparency concerning police officers with a record of abuse and a ban on the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants.

Also Read | DGCA Asks Airlines for Inspection of Plane Door Seals to Avoid Mid-Air Pressurisation Snags: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 10, 2020.

Protests against police brutality and for police reform erupted throughout the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of Floyd' arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes despite him being handcuffed and laying on his stomach. Many of the protest turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)