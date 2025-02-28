Washington, Feb 28 (AP) President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Friday designating English as the official language of the United States, according to the White House.

The order will allow government agencies and organisations that receive federal funding to choose whether to continue to offer documents and services in language other than English, according to a fact sheet about the impending order.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Date in UAE: Moon Sighted, Ramzan To Start From March 1, Know Significance of the Holy Month.

The executive order will rescind a mandate from former President Bill Clinton that required the government and organisations that received federal funding to provide language assistance to non-English speakers.

Designating English as the national language “promotes unity, establishes efficiency in government operations, and creates a pathway for civic engagement,” according to the White House.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Will Ramzan Begin? Moon Sighted in KSA, First 'Roza' on March 01; Know Significance and Other Details.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the order Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)