Ramadan is considered to be the holiest month for those who follow Islam. The ninth month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is celebrated by practicing Mulsims across the world by observing the stringent day long fast - Roza, reflecting on one’s action, focusing whole-heartedly on prayer and indulging in the act of philanthropy. Ramadan 2025 in Saudi Arabia begins from March 1. As the moon is sighted in KSA on February 28, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe the First Roza of Ramzan 2025 on March 1. Ramadan is considered to be a commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation. Ramadan start date, like most Islamic festivals, is dependent on the sighting of the moon. Ramadan date in Saudi Arabia is considered to be extremely important as it helps people identify and decide on the date of the celebration worldwide.

Ramadan 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia

Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon on the evening of the 29th day of each month. Since the moon is sighted on February 28 in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan 2025 will start from March 1. Muslims in Saudi Arabia will observe the First Roza of Ramzan 2025 on March 1.

Ramadan Significance

Ramadan is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam and is celebrated by Muslims across the world with earnestness and enthusiasm. It is believed that the first Ramadan was observed in 622 AD in Medina, Saudi Arabia. This is the reason that to date, Ramadan celebrations begin in Saudi Arabia and its dates across the world are decided accordingly. One of the core parts of Ramadan celebration is the fasting from sunrise to sunset, Roza, which is believed to bring various spiritual rewards. Additionally, people also believe that indulging in charity and living a pois and godly life, away from any vices, is crucial to truly embrace the spirit of Ramadan

This is the reason that during the hours of fasting, Muslims refrain not only from food and drink, but also tobacco products, sexual relations, and sinful behavior, devoting themselves instead to prayer and study of the Quran. We hope that the celebration of Ramadan 2025 brings with it peace and prosperity to one and all. Ramadan fasting will last from 29 to 30 days, and will culminate with the celebration of the most important Eid - Ramadan Eid or Badi Eid, which is expected to be at the end of March. Happy Ramadan 2025!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2025 08:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).