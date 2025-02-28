Ramadan is the most important time for the year for Muslims worldwide. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is considered to be one of the five pillars of Islam. Fasting during this month is believed to bring multiple spiritual rewards. Ramadan 2025 in UAE will start from March 1. Like most Islamic festivals, the Ramadan date is decided based on the moon sighting. The moon is sighted on February 28. During the month of Ramadan, people observe a stringent fast from sunrise to sunset - which is called as roza. Ramadan is believed to be a commemoration of Muhammad's first revelation.

Ramadan 2025 Start Date in UAE

Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, meaning each month lasts for either 29 or 30 days. Muslims look for the crescent moon the evening of 29th day of each month. Sine, the moon is sighted on February 28, Ramadan 2025 in UAE will start from March 1. Muslims in UAE will observe the First Roza of Ramzan 2025 on March 1.

Ramadan Significance

Every year, the celebration of Ramadan is marked by millions of practicing Muslims across the world. Ramadan is believed to be a month of fasting (sawm), prayer (salah), reflection, and community. Every year, the celebration of Ramadan is observed by millions and is known to be a time of communities coming together. The common practice is to fast from dawn to sunset. The pre-dawn meal before the fast is called the suhur, while the meal at sunset that breaks the fast is called iftar. Usually, Ramadan is observed for 29 to 30 days - which follows the journey from one crescent moon to another. Ramadan Mubarak 2025 Wishes: Share First Roza Greetings With These Ramzan Messages, Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Honour the Holy Month.

The observance of Ramadan is said to be a time for spiritual awakening, self reflection and heightened devotion and worship. Muslims see Ramadan as a time to cultivate self-discipline, self-control, sacrifice, and compassion for the less fortunate, inspiring acts of generosity and the fulfillment of obligatory charity (zakat). People who observe the Ramadan fast are also advised to stay clear of worldly vices and dedicate their time and energy towards their spiritual growth. We hope that Ramadan 2025 brings with it all the happiness and prosperity that you deserve.

