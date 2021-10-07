Istanbul [Turkey], October 7 (ANI): Turkey's parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, local media reported quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"In line with constructive steps and declarations of contributions, Turkey plans to submit the Paris climate pact to Parliament in October," Erdogan said at the United Nations General Assembly recently, reported Daily Sabah.

Also Read | Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani Glorifies Mahmud Ghaznavi and His Act of Breaking Somnath Temple Idol During 10th Century.

The Turkish leader underlined that the world should put its focus on climate change because, beyond being an environmental issue, this problem could lead to irreversible consequences for the Earth.

"Turkey is not indifferent to any global problem, crisis or call, and will also do its part on climate change and protecting the environment," the Turkish publication reported quoting him.

Also Read | Shiba Inu Memecoins Prices Surge by 91 Percent in Past 24 Hours After Elon Musk’s Tweet.

"It is possible to prevent coronavirus with vaccines but there is no laboratory solution for climate change," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)