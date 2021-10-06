New Delhi, October 6: In a provocative act, Taliban top leader Anas Haqqani has glorified Mahmud Ghaznavi and his act of breaking the Somnath temple idol. Haqqani visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, he glorified Ghaznavi who had demolished the Somnath idol in the past. The tweet has caused an uproar on social media for its provocative contents.

"Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath," Anas Haqqani said in a tweet. Taliban Restricts Bank Withdrawals to USD 200 per Week After Financial Difficulties Rise in Afghanistan.

Taliban Leader Anas Haqqani's Tweet

Today, we visited the shrine of Sultan Mahmud Ghaznavi, a renowned Muslim warrior & Mujahid of the 10th century. Ghaznavi (May the mercy of Allah be upon him) established a strong Muslim rule in the region from Ghazni & smashed the idol of Somnath. pic.twitter.com/Ja92gYjX5j — Anas Haqqani(انس حقاني) (@AnasHaqqani313) October 5, 2021

Mahmud Ghaznavi demolished the Somnath temple in Gujarat. He had attacked India 17 times.

