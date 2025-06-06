Houston, Jun 6 (PTI) Two Indian-American candidates are set to face runoff elections in Texas on Saturday as they vie for critical city council positions in Sugar Land and San Antonio.

Sanjay Singhal, an engineer and longtime community advocate, is contesting for the Sugar Land City Council District 2 seat. He emerged as the frontrunner in the May 3 general election, securing 39 per cent of the vote.

His opponent, Nasir Hussain, trailed with 22 per cent. Singhal has based his campaign on improving infrastructure, ensuring public safety, and fostering transparent governance in one of Texas's most diverse suburbs.

Meanwhile, in San Antonio, Sukh Kaur, the incumbent Councilwoman for District 1, is seeking re-election.

Kaur, who earned 48.91 per cent of the vote in the general election, is being challenged by Patty Gibbons, who polled 17.8 per cent.

A Stanford and Harvard graduate, Kaur is known for her focus on infrastructure development and community safety, while Gibbons has campaigned on grassroots civic engagement and fiscal oversight.

Both races are being closely watched, as they reflect the growing political engagement of Indian-Americans in local US governance.

The runoff elections are scheduled for Saturday, with early voting having concluded on June 3.

Community leaders and advocacy groups have called on voters, especially the Indian diaspora, to turn out in support of these historic candidacies.

If elected, both candidates are expected to further solidify Indian-American representation in Texas's civic leadership.

